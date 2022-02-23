15-year-old girl killed in Naples crash

NAPLES, Fla. – A 15-year-old Naples girl was killed in a crash on Pine Ridge Road near East Avenue in Collier County Monday night.

Friends later identified the teen as Cali Walters a freshman at Barron Collier High School where she was on the cheerleading and JV lacrosse teams.

Just after 8 p.m., Walters was a passenger in a car driven by a 16-year-old Naples girl along with another passenger identified as a 14-year-old Naples girl, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The teen driver tried to make a left turn from Pine Ridge Road onto East Avenue before pulling in front of another driver headed in the opposite direction, troopers said.

The driver in the other car, identified as a 56-year-old Naples man, reportedly crashed into the side of the car the teens were in causing the car to smash into a stop sign.

Walters was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The other two teens suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The Naples man along with his 9-year-old passenger were uninjured.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.

A celebration of life is being held for Walter’s on February 23 at 6:30 p.m. hosted by Top gun All-stars of Southwest Florida.

Walters’ best friend, Cameron Barnes spoke to NBC2 about the kind of person she was.

“She had a special bond with every single person that she met. She was so pretty and so nice. She lit up every party,” she said.

Barnes said Walters convinced her to join Barron Collier High School’s lacrosse team.

“She was so good at it and she tried so hard and I was just there,” Barnes explained. “She was such a hard worker, she hustled, she was just amazing.”

The night after the deadly crash, Cali was supposed to be with the Barron Collier JV lacrosse team to face off against Palmetto Ridge High School. Instead, the game was made into a “red-out” to celebrate her life. Barnes said red was Walters’ favorite color.

“We played for her because I know that’s what she would have wanted us to do,” she said. “I got in and I scored the 16th goal, which is her number. We stopped at 16 to honor her and the score was 16-0.”