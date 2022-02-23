ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

15-year-old girl killed in Naples crash

By Olivia Hyde
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago

NAPLES, Fla. – A 15-year-old Naples girl was killed in a crash on Pine Ridge Road near East Avenue in Collier County Monday night.

Friends later identified the teen as Cali Walters a freshman at Barron Collier High School where she was on the cheerleading and JV lacrosse teams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qp6PG_0eMY15PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HAi21_0eMY15PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JGeDK_0eMY15PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mYBoF_0eMY15PZ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rObSS_0eMY15PZ00

Just after 8 p.m., Walters was a passenger in a car driven by a 16-year-old Naples girl along with another passenger identified as a 14-year-old Naples girl, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The teen driver tried to make a left turn from Pine Ridge Road onto East Avenue before pulling in front of another driver headed in the opposite direction, troopers said.

The driver in the other car, identified as a 56-year-old Naples man, reportedly crashed into the side of the car the teens were in causing the car to smash into a stop sign.

Walters was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The other two teens suffered minor injuries in the crash.

The Naples man along with his 9-year-old passenger were uninjured.

Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.

A celebration of life is being held for Walter’s on February 23 at 6:30 p.m. hosted by Top gun All-stars of Southwest Florida.

Walters’ best friend, Cameron Barnes spoke to NBC2 about the kind of person she was.

“She had a special bond with every single person that she met. She was so pretty and so nice. She lit up every party,” she said.

Barnes said Walters convinced her to join Barron Collier High School’s lacrosse team.

“She was so good at it and she tried so hard and I was just there,” Barnes explained. “She was such a hard worker, she hustled, she was just amazing.”

The night after the deadly crash, Cali was supposed to be with the Barron Collier JV lacrosse team to face off against Palmetto Ridge High School. Instead, the game was made into a “red-out” to celebrate her life. Barnes said red was Walters’ favorite color.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hWEGH_0eMY15PZ00

“We played for her because I know that’s what she would have wanted us to do,” she said. “I got in and I scored the 16th goal, which is her number. We stopped at 16 to honor her and the score was 16-0.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Biden and Europe waiting on one key sanction against Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. and European officials are holding one key financial sanction against Russia in reserve, choosing not to boot Russia off SWIFT, the dominant system for global financial transactions. The Russian invasion of Ukraine caused a barrage of new financial sanctions Thursday. The sanctions are meant to...
POLITICS
NBC News

Biden’s bind: no good options on Russia

President Joe Biden brought his pen to a war. Now, he has to hope it will prove mightier than Russian resolve. After a first round of international sanctions failed to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin from launching an invasion of Ukraine, Biden announced Thursday that he was signing a second round. The new sanctions, Biden said, would impose a heavy cost on Russia while limiting collateral economic damage to the American public.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Why would Russia want to take Chernobyl?

Few places foreboding than Chernobyl, the site of the deadly 1986 nuclear disaster. So alarm bells rang in the West when Russian forces seized the decommissioned power plant in the early hours of their invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. Why would Russia make a radioactive wasteland one of its very...
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Collier County, FL
Crime & Safety
Naples, FL
Accidents
City
Naples, FL
Collier County, FL
Accidents
Naples, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Hill

Biden has decided on Supreme Court nominee: reports

President Biden has decided who he will be nominating to replace outgoing Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer , multiple news outlets reported on Thursday. The news outlets did not indicate which nominee the president had decided on, but reported the president had made his choice. People familiar with the selection told CNN, which was the first news outlet to report the news, that he had come to a decision and that it could be made public as early as Friday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Paris replaces St. Petersburg as Champions League final host

LONDON (AP) — Russia was stripped of hosting the Champions League final by UEFA on Friday with St. Petersburg replaced by Paris after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The men’s final will still be held on May 28 but now at the 80,000-seat Stade de France after the decision by UEFA’s executive committee.
UEFA
The Associated Press

CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
CBS News

Blinken says Putin has his sights on countries beyond Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it is obvious Russian President Vladimir Putin has goals beyond Ukraine and may have other countries in his sights. "When President Biden addressed the nation today, he said that Putin wants a new Soviet Union. Is there intelligence to suggest that President Putin will advance beyond Ukraine?" "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell asked Blinken in an interview on Thursday.
POLITICS
The Hill

5 things to know as Russia presses into Ukraine

As Russian forces marched deeper into Ukrainian territory on Thursday, Western leaders responded with condemnation and a fresh round of sanctions. President Biden said Moscow’s invasion represents a clear effort to expand its reach that must be confronted. “The Russian military has begun a brutal assault on the people...
POLITICS
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy