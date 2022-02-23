ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My worst moment: ‘Resident Alien’ star Corey Reynolds and the time he couldn’t pretend to see an imaginary helicopter

By NINA METZ
 1 day ago

In “Resident Alien” on Syfy, a creature from another planet, played by Alan Tudyk, has arrived in Colorado and awkwardly assumed the human form of a small town doctor. Only a small number of people know his true identity. Everyone else is in the dark, including the enthusiastic if not terribly...

Deadline

Sally Kellerman Dies: ‘MASH’ Star ‘Hot Lips Houlihan’ And Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Sally Kellerman, who was best known as US Army Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in Robert Altman’s MASH, has died. She was 84 and died today at an assisted living facilty in Woodland Hills, Calif from complications of dementia. Kellerman’s career lasted more than 60 years. In addition to the film MASH (the TV series was abbreviated M*A*S*H), she was in a number of Altman films, including Brewster McCloud, Welcome to LA, and  The Player.   (More) More from DeadlineDonny Davis Dies: Comedian, 'Chelsea Lately' & Britney Spears Favorite Was 43Mark Lanegan Dies: Screaming Trees, Queens Of The Stone Age Singer Was 57Gary Brooker Dies: Procol Harum Frontman, "Whiter Shade Of Pale" Singer-Songwriter Was 76Best of DeadlineCancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 SeasonWhat's New On HBO Max For January 2022: Day-By-Day Listings For TV Shows & MoviesNew On Prime Video For January 2022: Daily Listings For Streaming TV, Movies & More
Chicago Tribune

My worst moment: ‘Inventing Anna’ co-star Anders Holm on the perils of improvising a line about crypto and calling a fellow actor ‘old’

“Inventing Anna” on Netflix stars Anna Chlumsky as a pregnant magazine journalist obsessively investigating a con artist, with Anders Holm playing her patient husband, forever encouraging his spouse to find a better work-life balance. “He’s kind of the reality check for her,” said Holm. “She’s hyper-driven about this story and she’s buried herself in it, and I’m the guy who’s like: ‘Yes, I ...
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott’s Wife Katharine Ross Opened Up About Her Rocky Beginning

We talk a lot about Sam Elliott here at Outsider. He is, after all, a badass cowboy who emanates talent. But Elliott isn’t the only gifted one in his household. In fact, his wife Katharine Ross was receiving Oscar nominations back in the 70s. And the leading lady is still going strong at 82 years old. However, Ross shares some reasons why becoming an actress was a bit rocky in the beginning.
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
PopCrush

‘That ’90s Show’ Announces Cast

More than 15 years after That ’70s Show concluded its run on Fox, the series is coming back as That ’90s Show on Netflix. The main connection to the original series are returning cast members Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp as Red and Kitty. On That ’70s Show they played the parents of Topher Grace’s character, Eric Foreman. In this new series, which is set in 1995, Eric and Donna (Laura Prepon) have had a daughter named Leia, who comes to live with Red and Kitty for the summer.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Doesn’t Know Why Show Is Just Now Receiving Praise

Fans who’ve watched “Yellowstone” since day one are in agreement with Cole Hauser (a.k.a Rip Wheeler). “Yellowstone” should have received praise and recognition long ago. It’s only after season four concluded that we heard Taylor Sheridan’s drama is up for a major 2022 Screen Actors Guild award for Best Ensemble. But why didn’t it get recognition sooner?
HuffingtonPost

Channing Tatum Says He's Too 'Traumatized' To Watch Any Marvel Movies

Looks like actor Channing Tatum doesn’t have such a super reaction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He says he can’t watch any of the films. The reasons are personal, a direct result of Disney shelving his proposed “X-Men” spinoff “Gambit.”. Tatum and longtime producer partner...
