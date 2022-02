Grubhub, which was acquired by Just Eat Takeaway last year, is making life a little more "convenient" as the food ordering and delivery app continues to grow its services. The pioneer of ordering restaurant takeout online made its debut in the early 2000s (via Business of Apps), and they recently announced they're partnering with convenience store pioneer 7-Eleven to provide "on-demand convenience delivery" to its customer base through the new Grubhub Goods brand. The competitor to Uber Eats and DoorDash explained that, after a pilot run including more than a dozen Grubhub Goods locations in Manhattan that delivered Big Gulps, Slurpees, sweet and savory snacks, and more to New Yorkers, they're now taking the concept to scale.

