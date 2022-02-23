Could Flirting Be Good For Your Health?

As cautiously optimistic as people are feeling about the eventual end of the pandemic, doctors are still struggling to get a handle on the snowball effect it’s had on their ailments. Specifically, a recent survey by the Cleveland Clinic finds worsening mental and physical health affecting hearts. With February being heart month, we look at how doctors are trying to reverse the trend.
BLOOD in your urine is not something to brush under the carpet. It could be absolutely nothing, but is unusual and so is worth at least keeping an eye on. Spotting blood in your pee could be a sign of something wrong with an organ. It can be a sign...
“Good Morning America” co-anchor Amy Robach said she had back pain. She thought it was from her daily runs. But, days later, the symptoms wouldn’t wear off. Soon enough, she learned she had tested positive for COVID-19. Why this matters: The omicron variant — and COVID-19 in general...
Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them wo...
Picture the scene. After a routine blood test, you visit your GP for the results. “It’s all good,” says the doctor reassuringly. “The only problem is that you’re getting older.” Then, with a flourish of the prescription pad, the doctor adds: “But I can help you with that. Take these tablets. They’ll slow the ageing process and help you to stay healthy. Oh, and they might just make you live longer too.”
There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
Most of the time it’s tough to know if someone is flirting with you because they have to be subtle. They can’t be too obvious because if the feeling isn’t mutual it can be pretty embarrassing. It’s also tough to detect if someone is flirting because most of the time it’s someone you don’t know very well.
Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
The FDA approved the medicationsgemfibrozilandretinoic aciddecades ago for other uses, but now scientists believe they can reverse Alzheimer’s disease. Globally, some 50 million people suffer from Alzheimer’s, a degenerative brain disease characterized by memory loss, poor judgement, disorientation, among many other symptoms. For those that suffer from it and their families, the onset of Alzheimer’s can radically alter their lives, leaving many in need of serious care and counseling. Canadian author Joey Comeau said that “Alzheimer’s disease is death before death, and I’m terrified of it.”
As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
It’s not unreasonable to hope that when you’re getting a new haircut, it’s one that flatters your features and helps you to look your best while giving your confidence a well-deserved boost. Getting a great haircut can not only function as a form of self-expression, but it can also work to hide signs of aging and allow you to feel great as you grow older.
It is not that difficult to spot a toxic person. If you are in doubt, just observe their behavior: they are usually egoistic, manipulative and self-centered. We all know at least one narcissist. And it doesn’t matter if we live or work with them — it can be very hard to deal with such people on a regular basis.
We’ve all hit that point in the work day when we are dragging and need a cup of coffee to get through. But for many of us, with that extra boost of energy comes heightened anxiety and inability to focus. Caffeine, especially when you’re getting it from coffee, can have negative effects on your body. To reduce your anxiety, finding swaps that provide you energy without the jitters is key.
Comments / 0