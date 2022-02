Despite previously approved plans to move into a building on Jones Ferry Road, the Carrboro ArtsCenter may take its makeover in a different direction this year. This week, the ArtsCenter will submit a special-use permit application to the Town of Carrboro for a new, one-story building on 400 Roberson Street located in downtown Carrboro. The Carrboro ArtsCenter, a non-profit organization that offers classes, performances, and art exhibits all year round, has been in its home at 300 E. Main Street for over 35 years. A move has been in the works since early 2015 in order to provide adequate programs and classes for the growing Carrboro community.

