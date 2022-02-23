ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Backtalk: “Perhaps the Freedom Truckers in America and Canada Can Blockade All Starbucks"

indyweeknc
indyweeknc
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Last week for the web, Sarah Edwards wrote about employees at a Raleigh Starbucks filing for a union election. The store is one of 87 stores in 25 states to file a petition to join Workers United. Our readers had some dueling takes on their efforts. “Not that CEO...

indyweek.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
indyweeknc

Baristas at a Raleigh Starbucks File for a Union Election

Buoyed by efforts across the country, baristas at a Raleigh Starbucks filed a petition earlier today with the National Labor Relations Board to organize with Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU). The organizing Starbucks is located at 2901 Sherman Oak Place in Raleigh. “I’m unionizing...
RALEIGH, NC
indyweeknc

15 Minutes: Kristina Lane, 24

I first had the idea because my brother’s girlfriend was living in a van and I thought, “Oh, that doesn’t seem as hard as I thought it was in my head.” I got to spend a couple days living in the van at the end of August last year, and it was fun and adventurous and I guess more convenient … like, your home is just right there. I started looking at vans after my landlord decided to raise my rent at the end of October. Part of the reason I wanted to live in a van is because when you’re renting, all your money just disappears. You’re not putting it toward anything, but with your van … you own it. I was tired of not having my money go anywhere I would see in the future, and decided to buy a big purchase—my van. I put in my 60-day notice [at my house] and moved into the van a month later, in the beginning of December.
RALEIGH, NC
indyweeknc

indyweeknc

NC
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, culture & commentary for Raleigh, Cary, Durham & Chapel Hill

 https://indyweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy