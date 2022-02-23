Backtalk: “Perhaps the Freedom Truckers in America and Canada Can Blockade All Starbucks"

I first had the idea because my brother’s girlfriend was living in a van and I thought, “Oh, that doesn’t seem as hard as I thought it was in my head.” I got to spend a couple days living in the van at the end of August last year, and it was fun and adventurous and I guess more convenient … like, your home is just right there. I started looking at vans after my landlord decided to raise my rent at the end of October. Part of the reason I wanted to live in a van is because when you’re renting, all your money just disappears. You’re not putting it toward anything, but with your van … you own it. I was tired of not having my money go anywhere I would see in the future, and decided to buy a big purchase—my van. I put in my 60-day notice [at my house] and moved into the van a month later, in the beginning of December.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO