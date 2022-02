Disney is sending one of its recent hit movies back to theaters, after the films had a lot of success on Disney+. ComicBook.com reports that Encanto, a beloved animated film with music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, will be making a return to theaters very soon. Disney reportedly did not share which theater chains would be showing the movie, but those interested in checking it out on the big screen again, or for the first time, can check their local movie showtimes to see of its playing in their area.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO