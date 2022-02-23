ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reader Opinion: Sea level hypocrisy

By Opinion by Tony Bauer
Brainerd Dispatch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently read a story (yes, a story, not “news”) in the Dispatch warning that sea levels are expected to rise faster in the next 30 years than they have in the last 100. Perhaps someone should warn Obama and Pelosi. Or is it masks for you...

www.brainerddispatch.com

