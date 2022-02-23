Daughter’s Bring A Deer To Their Mom’s Bedside

A woman is being slammed for throwing away near $1,000 worth of her sister’s food because it was “unhealthy.”In a post shared to the Reddit forum, “Am I the A**hole,” @u/Scared-Outside4725 said that because she and her sister have “opposite personalities,” they aren’t “very close.” But, the sister moved in for a week, as she received a new job opportunity.“My mother was ecstatic that my sister might be ‘coming home finally,’” the Reddit user wrote. “She moved across the county right after college and hasn’t been back in almost 10 years.”She detailed how having her sister stay her seemed like...

REDDIT ・ 2 DAYS AGO