Daughter’s Bring A Deer To Their Mom’s Bedside

By Murphy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman and her sister have been caring for their sick mother, who’s under hospice...

Watch a Daughter Surprise Her Deer – Loving Dying Mom With Visit from Bambi – Her Face Says It All

Lisa McDonald and her sister had been caring for their mother in palliative care for sometime, when they thought of a perfect way to bring a smile to her face. McDonald thought that since her mom loves Bambi, wears Bambi T-shirts, has Bambi statues, and thinks deer are the most beautiful animals, what better way to cheer her up than bringing a real-life Bambi into the care home?
