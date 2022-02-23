ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump on Putin plan to recognize breakaway Ukraine regions: ‘This is genius’

By Brad Dress, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0agJon_0eMXwwJe00

( The Hill ) – Former President Trump on Tuesday called Russia’s recognition of two breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine a “genius” move ahead of its military invasion.

In an interview on “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show,” Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin ‘s recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics in eastern Ukraine on Monday was “smart” and “pretty savvy.”

“I went in yesterday and there was a television screen, and I said, ‘This is genius,'” he said. “Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine — of Ukraine — Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful.”

“I said, ‘How smart is that?’ He’s going to go in and be a peacekeeper,” added Trump, who regularly praised and sought close ties with Putin during his time in office. “That’s the strongest peace force. We could use that on our southern border, that’s the strongest peace force I’ve ever seen. There were more army tanks than I’ve ever seen. They’re going to keep peace all right.”

Supreme Court turns away Trump’s appeal in dispute with House Jan. 6 panel

Following his recognition of the two Donbas areas, which are controlled by Russian-backed separatists, Putin moved troops into the area, leading to international condemnation.

President Biden called the troop movement “the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine” and slapped Moscow with multiple sanctions on Tuesday .

“If Russia goes further with this invasion, we stand prepared to go further as with sanctions,” Biden said.

In his interview, Trump repeated his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, and said if he had remained president, Putin would never have attempted something like this.

“It never would have happened with us. Had I been in office, not even thinkable,” Trump said. “You know what the response was from Biden? He didn’t have a response.”

The former president, who has been teasing a 2024 presidential run, also released a statement on Tuesday arguing “there was absolutely no reason that the situation currently happening in Ukraine should have happened at all.”

“Russia has become very very rich during the Biden Administration, with oil prices doubling and soon to be tripling and quadrupling,” he said. “The weak sanctions are insignificant relative to taking over a country and a massive piece of strategically located land.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Multiple people shot, one dead in ambush style attack at Columbia County home

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Neighbors near a home involved in what Columbia County Sheriff’s Office leaders call an ambush style attack claim the area is generally quiet and safe. The shooting happened at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of Fairfield Way, that’s in the Halifax North subdivision near Lakeside High School. Four adults […]
EVANS, GA
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Election#Russian#Luhansk People#House
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Trump’s legal problems are about to get a whole lot worse

A federal judge ruled last week that a trio of civil claims against defeated former president Donald Trump for his actions on and before the Jan. 6 insurrection can proceed. The cases, brought by 11 members of Congress and two Capitol Police officers, are a reminder that civil liability could deal a substantial blow to the instigator in chief.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Russia
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin ready to talk with NATO; says some Russian troops leaving Ukraine border

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday that he’s ready to discuss Russia’s security concerns with the U.S. and NATO, and has agreed to pull some Russian troops away from Ukraine. Ahead of his remarks, the Russian military announced some of the units positioned near Ukraine are returning to their home bases.
POLITICS
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
WJBF

WJBF

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy