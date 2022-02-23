ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Erling Haaland Set to Make Decision on Future Soon Amid Manchester United, Real Madrid and PSG Interest

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jP2v8_0eMXvpAm00

Bundesliga star, Erling Haaland is set to make a decision on his future with Manchester United, Real Madrid and PSG waiting on the players decision, according to reports.

Haaland has become one of Europe's most sought after talents after heavily impressing in both the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League over the last couple of seasons.

The 21 year old has become the top priority of the handful of European giants previously mentioned.

According to AS via Sport Witness , Real Madrid will "wait until 2023 as they think current striker, Karim Benzema still has a few years left in him" .

The report goes on to say that Borussia Dortmund could be on board to help Madrid with that plan as they have "put an offer on the table, allowing the 21 year old to start earning a catastrophic salary next season" .

United and PSG would most likely be able to match the offer tabled by Dortmund but it's believed that "Ligue 1 doesn't 'attract' Haaland" .

The 'Red Devils' will need to replace one or both of their current strikers in Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani with Haaland being top of that list.

