Our 2022 IDEA Awards winners share advice for increasing inclusive hiring. "Hire someone completely different from the rest of your team. Hire candidates whose "why" and desired impact is greater than the company's mission. This will fuel the candidate to keep striving for change or success beyond external validation. Hire someone who is represented within your desired customer population." — Shai Arnold, M&T Bank.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO