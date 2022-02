Most people go to the doctor and expect to get prescribed a medication or therapy. In Canada, doctors can now prescribe an annual pass to explore the national parks. Nature has been shown to have many healing benefits. One study showed that children who went to school and lived near nature had better “self-control” and “cognitive development.” Adults had similar results, and it was discovered that urban environments may have a negative impact on attention.

