More details about Bree and Roger's new life in Outlander Season 6. Outlander Season 6 will continue the romantic story of Claire (played by Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), a couple brought together through the fabric of time itself after Claire touches the magic stones in the highlands of Scotland, but they're not the only couple who are trying to navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America. Their daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and her husband Roger ( Richard Rankin) were shocked to find themselves right back where they came from when they tried to return to the 20th Century at the end of Outlander Season 5.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO