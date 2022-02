The Rangers have recalled defenseman Zac Jones, two days after sending him down to Hartford. We were wondering why the Rangers sent him down in the first place, and now following the recall we are left a little baffled. There are only two reasons left: The first is someone is hurt (or in Patrik Nemeth’s case, just rotating in and out), and the second is to bank even more cap space. You know, more than the $20 million they have right now.

NHL ・ 12 HOURS AGO