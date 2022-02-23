3 buyout situations the Boston Celtics must keep a close eye on

Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox have work to do when the lockout ends. With the start of Spring Training games officially delayed, and the delay of regular season games becoming more of a possibility, there is still no telling when the MLB lockout will end – though meetings this week are providing reasons to be hopeful that a deal may come soon. But until a new collective bargaining agreement is reached, teams and players are not permitted to have any contact with each other. What teams can do right now is make sure they are as prepared as possible for whenever the lockout does end. If I was a betting man, and sometimes I am, I would put my money on Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom being the most prepared MLB executive for when baseball is back.

