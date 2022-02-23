ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Princeville developing resilience against recurring flooding

The North Carolina town is the oldest...

Island Packet Online

Former Orange County farmland will be the largest ‘green burial’ site in North Carolina

Death in the Triangle is getting an eco-friendly opportunity: The state’s largest conservation “green” burial ground is coming to Orange County this spring. Bluestem comprises 87 acres along Hurdle Mills Road in Cedar Grove — half forest and half formerly agricultural land — and will become a final resting place for those seeking an all-natural burial.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
2 On Your Side

Neighbors fight back against flooding

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — There are a lot of people still dealing with the effects of Thursday's rainfall and snowmelt. Ice jams and rising creeks flooded a number of neighborhoods and forced some people to evacuate their homes. Friday morning, Mike Finn with the Buffalo Department of Public Works...
WEST SENECA, NY
Island Packet Online

Videos show collapse of 40-ton wooden arches as storm, strong winds hit NC city

Newly released video shows 40-ton wooden arches collapsing along a pedestrian walkway in Hickory last week. The arches collapsed onto the City Walk and Main Avenue Bridge as a storm system with high wind gusts passed through the Charlotte area early Friday. City officials said they received three videos from...
ENVIRONMENT
Cape Gazette

Buffers increase resilience to flooding, among other benefits

Forested wetland and riparian buffers are nature’s workhorse. These vegetated zones lie between developed land and our wetlands and waterways, providing many benefits to our society. As a member of the Sussex County Wetlands and Buffers Working Group, I participated in over a dozen meetings to develop a framework for the proposed buffer ordinance. As a coastal hazards specialist with Delaware Sea Grant, I help communities assess risks from climate and weather hazards, and identify strategies to improve local resilience. With this article, I would like to contribute science-based information to the public discourse ahead of Sussex County’s hearing on the proposed ordinance Tuesday, Feb. 22.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
22 WSBT

Goshen leaders developing a plan to deal with future flooding issues

Goshen has had a long history of flooding. City leaders are developing a plan to deal with future issues. The former channel acts as a runoff but is normally dry in the summertime. But the recent rain and melting snow has flooded this area to a level only seen once every three to four years.
GOSHEN, IN
Wicked Local

OPINION: Develop for climate resiliency, not increased vulnerability

I am writing a letter concurring with Brian Watson’s warnings about coastal development in Swampscott (“New Swampscott harbor pier is wrong priority,” Swampscott Reporter February 17, 2022). I also feel that his warnings are justified for much of New England’s coast, not just Swampscott’s harbor. For the past 8,000 years or so humans have lived in a relatively stable climate, but that has changed. We are now living in an unstable warming climate which is leading to sea-level rise and increased storm activity, among many other detrimental changes. There are no signs that the warming will end any time soon. Our town planning must also change. We cannot plan for a world that looks like it does today, we need to plan for a future in a changing world.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
WHSV

Neighbors continue to rally against proposed Lucy Drive development

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - People living in nearby communities continue to fight against a proposed housing development along Lucy Drive in Harrisonburg that will be considered by the city council on Tuesday. The proposed ‘Simms Pointe’ development would include 80 apartment units targeted at working families. The opposition from neighbors...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Island Packet Online

Horry County leaders inching closer to buying land for rural civic arena

Horry County could have a site for its long-planned rural civic arena by the end of the summer, leaders said Thursday. County leaders in recent months have been inching toward purchasing a piece of land for the complex. County council member Al Allen said Thursday that a land purchase isn’t likely in the next month, but could happen within the next six months.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WITN

Rally against Union Point Park development

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Some people rallied at Union Point Park Saturday showing their disapproval for a potential development project that the city is moving forward with. The rally comes as the New Bern Board of Aldermen voted 4-3 in favor of the memorandum of understanding with New Bern Historic LLC to develop three commercial areas in downtown Tuesday evening.
NEW BERN, NC
Island Packet Online

Federal government announces new grants to expand internet access in rural areas

Federal officials on Friday announced nearly $300 million in new grant money meant to expand access to high-speed internet, part of a larger ongoing effort from the federal government to make broadband internet more widely available across the country. The funds are earmarked for 13 states or territories, including Kentucky,...
U.S. POLITICS
WHO 13

Big Grove Brewery begins work on new Des Moines location

DES MOINES – Construction has started at the old Crescent Chevrolet dealership in downtown Des Moines where Big Grove Brewery plans to open a new location. Big Grove started in Solon, Iowa but quickly expanded to an Iowa City location. Now, they are entering the metro. Janelle Boxton with Big Grove Brewery says that they […]
DES MOINES, IA

