James Mangold to direct Buster Keaton biopic

By Celebretainment
bluemountaineagle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Mangold is to direct a Buster Keaton biopic. The 58-year-old filmmaker is developing a project about the life of the actor and comedian with 20th Century Studios. According to Deadline, James will direct and produce the movie – which is based on the book 'Buster Keaton: Cut to the Chase'...

www.bluemountaineagle.com

