ASMI predicts higher revenue

By Nick Farrell
Fudzilla
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDutch semiconductor supplier ASM International (ASMI) predicted higher revenue in the second half of 2022 as it expects supply chain issues to continue in the first half. "Based on the current visibility, we expect revenue in the second half of 2022 to be...

