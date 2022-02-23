ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

2022 Treasure Hunt: See Clue 7 to find the medallion

 1 day ago
The Post-Standard and syracuse.com have hidden a medallion somewhere in Onondaga County and will publish daily clues pointing treasure hunters to its location. Solve...

American High launching new film festival in Syracuse for high school movies

American High is launching a new film festival in Syracuse to showcase high school movies. The inaugural American High Film Festival is scheduled for Aug. 18-19 at Syracuse Studios, located in Liverpool, N.Y., with filmmakers of all ages invited to submit projects. Submission categories include narrative short and narrative feature films in comedy, dramedy and horror genres.
Syracuse, NY
