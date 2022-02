A mum who gave birth to twins on the 22nd day of the second month of 2022 says the date has to be lucky. Laura, 30, and her partner Jon, 38, from Fleckney, Leicestershire, became parents of two boys - Thomas and Daniel - on 22/2/22 - which was celebrated on social media as "Twosday".

