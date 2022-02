INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The ongoing feud between the Westfield mayor and clerk treasurer came to a head Monday night. The clerk treasurer believes the mayor is spying on her. Westfield Mayor Andy Cook spent no time responding to a report commissioned by Cindy Gossard, the city’s clerk treasurer. The report released last night at the Westfield City Council meeting accuses Cook of directing the city’s IT department to install software to secretly monitor and record all the data on computers in the clerk treasurer’s office.

