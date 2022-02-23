MLB close to losing games – again

Once the MLB lockout ends, the Philadelphia Phillies should sign this free agent player first before anyone else. MLB and the MLB Player’s Association are meeting on a daily basis this week trying to successfully negotiate the new collective bargaining agreement. With a Feb. 28 deadline looming, fans are holding out hope that the league and player’s union can come to an agreement to ensure the 2022 season starts on time.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO