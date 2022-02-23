ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My worst moment: ‘Resident Alien’ star Corey Reynolds and the time he couldn’t pretend to see an imaginary helicopter

By NINA METZ
Centre Daily
 1 day ago

In “Resident Alien” on Syfy, a creature from another planet, played by Alan Tudyk, has arrived in Colorado and awkwardly assumed the human form of a small town doctor. Only a small number of people know his true identity. Everyone else is in the dark, including the enthusiastic if not terribly...

