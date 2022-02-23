ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynk reveals mobile network contracts

By Debra Werner
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO – Lynk Global announced contracts Feb. 23 with mobile network operators serving Pacific and Caribbean Island nations in the wake of the volcanic eruption that decimated Tonga’s communications infrastructure. Falls Church, Virginia-based Lynk revealed commercial contracts with mobile network operators, including Telikom PNG in Papua...

IN THIS ARTICLE
