Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) PT Lowered to $35 at Truist Securities on Trial Delay, Analyst Maintains Confidence in Ganaxolone

Moderna Inc. beat earnings and revenue expectations for the fourth quarter of 2021 after announcing Thursday that its COVID-19 vaccine brought in nearly $7 billion in product sales during the final three months of the year. Moderna had a profit of $4.8 billion, or $11.29 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, after reporting a loss of $272 million, or 69 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. The FactSet consensus was $9.96. Moderna reported $7.2 billion in total revenue for the final quarter of 2021, up from $571 million in the same quarter of 2020, which is when the company's COVID-19 vaccine first received authorization in the U.S. The FactSet consensus was $6.8 billion. Moderna said 297 million doses of its vaccine generated $6.9 billion in product sales for the quarter. (The rest of the revenue came from grant and collaboration revenue.) Moderna's stock is down 6.2% over the past year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 8.8.%.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO