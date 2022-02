INDIANAPOLIS – One of the things Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard has consistently talked about since he joined the front office five years ago is patience. Ballard often says he’s not an instant coffee person when it comes to putting together the roster. The foundation at many of the key positions has been set for several years for the Colts, but all they have to show for it is three playoff games – with one victory – since Ballard took over in the winter of 2017.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO