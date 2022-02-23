ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

10 Things in Tech: Slack's time off

By Jordan Parker Erb
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sb9Mj_0eMXlap100

Hi there. Today we're covering the Slack outage that was all over Twitter, and Spotify's first gadget: the "Car Thing."

Let's get to it.

If this was forwarded to you, sign up here . Download Insider's app – click here for iOS and here for Android .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AAQbe_0eMXlap100
Slack.

Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

1. Slack went down yesterday. In a turn of events that brought havoc (or joy, perhaps?) for employees nationwide, workplace messaging system Slack went down for some on Tuesday morning. For a few hours, users had trouble sending and receiving messages, getting notifications, and accessing the desktop app altogether.

  • The Salesforce-owned company serves more than 156,000 corporate customers, including major organizations like Netflix, Uber, and — you guessed it — Insider.
  • AWS, Peloton, and Github were also having issues, according to user reports on Down Detector. But the cause of the issues, and if they were connected to Slack's snafu, was not immediately clear.
  • Workers immediately took to Twitter to discuss the outage (because what else are we supposed to do in times of crisis?). "If slack is down, you're legally allowed to go back to bed," wrote one user.
  • Slack resolved the issue some hours later and attributed the outage to a "configuration change" that had led to a sudden increase in activity on its database infrastructure.

What we know about the outage.

In other news:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29uyOz_0eMXlap100
Bitcoin

Francesco Carta fotografo/Getty Images

2. Crypto scammers are turning to dating apps and social media to con victims. Some dating-app users are feigning months-long relationships to dupe unsuspecting victims out of their life savings , while others are impersonating people on Instagram and conning their closest friends.

3. How much is Netflix paying its employees? After analyzing US work-visa data to see how much the streaming company pays, Insider found the company offers base salaries between $40 an hour and $800,000 a year for certain roles. See how much you could be making in different roles at Netflix.

4. ID.me locked hundreds of veterans and their families out of VA services. According to a document obtained by Insider, issues with ID.me, a verification service used by Veterans Affairs since 2019, disproportionately affected older veterans, their families and caregivers, and veterans abroad. Veterans describe the issues with ID.me.

5. VCs outlined the 20 European fintech startups set to blow up in 2022. Among their picks for stand-out fintechs are recent unicorns, buy-now, pay-later solutions, Web3 platforms, and socially conscious investment platforms. See their top picks here.

6. Meta says a manager has left the company after allegedly appearing in a video of an underage sex sting. In the video, Jeren Miles, a manager of community development, appears to be questioned by members of Predator Catchers Indianapolis over his communications with a supposed 13-year-old boy. What we know so far.

7. A senior associate at Harlem Capital explains how she landed a job with no experience. Nicole DeTommaso scored an internship with the VC firm after researching the firm and reading all its blog posts — then turned it into a full-time job. How she turned an internship into a venture-capital career.

8. New bae alert: Elon Musk may have a new girlfriend. Months after his breakup with musician Grimes, the Tesla CEO is reportedly in a relationship with Australian actress Natasha Bassett. The latest news about their relationship.

Odds and ends:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y5NBH_0eMXlap100
Spotify Car Thing.

Spotify

9. Spotify's "Car Thing" is officially on sale. Car Thing, Spotify's aptly named hardware product, is a touchscreen, voice-controlled gadget that connects the streaming service to a user's car speakers (basically a Spotify remote). Check out the $90 Car Thing.

10. Sony unveiled its new VR headset for Playstation. The PlayStation VR2, which will compete with Meta's Quest headset, comes with a handful of upgrades like a lens adjustment dial, a new vent design, and a lower weight. More on the PlayStation VR2.

What we're watching today:

Curated by Jordan Parker Erb in New York. (Feedback or tips? Email jerb@insider.com or tweet @jordanparkererb .) Edited by Michael Cogley in London.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
The Independent

Viral TikTok shows the ‘secret button’ hidden in the back of iPhone that can be used for anything

There is a hidden button located in the back of the iPhone, a viral TikTok has shown.While the option to use the button has been in the Apple handset for years, a new video has brought awareness of it to a whole new set of people. More than a million users have viewed just one video celebrating the new feature, which warns that people are using their iPhone wrong if they are not taking advantage of it.The feature, named Back Tap, is actually in the phone as an accessibility feature, designed to give people more control over their phone....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Woman discovers she’s being catfished after texting android phone user who wore an Apple watch in his photos

A woman discovered a man on a dating app was a catfish, as he was wearing an Apple watch, which can only work for people who have an iPhone. However, he had been texting her with an android phone. In a TikTok video posted on January 31, Jocelyn, @jjustjocelyn, explained how she matched with a guy on the dating app Bumble. And as noted on Bumble’s website, “women always make the first move” and have to initiate the conversation within 24 hours or the match expires. @jjustjocelyn as if dating wasn’t hard enough already #greenscreenvideo #datingapp #datingfail #catfish #catfishstory...
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natasha Bassett
Person
Elon Musk
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SlashGear

Here’s how to record a phone call on iPhone

IPhones are one of the most popular phones on the market and they support a variety of applications ideal for running a business. You may wonder how to record a call on an iPhone. For example, sometimes it’s beneficial to record personal calls, providing a record that can be referenced at a future date. This can come in handy when getting specific directions from someone, when a call pertains to complex matters, or when you need proof of something. While the iPhone does not include any default methods of recording a phone call, there are plenty of options available, ranging from low to high-tech.
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Download Insider#Ios#Salesforce#Aws#Down Detector
PC Magazine

How to Make and Receive Phone Calls on Your iPad or Mac

You need to answer a phone call, but your iPhone isn’t within reach. With a feature called iPhone Cellular Calls, you can answer that call on a nearby iPad or Mac. It's part of Apple's Continuity system, which is designed to sync and share certain capabilities across iOS, iPadOS, Apple Watch, and Mac, and also includes Handoff and Universal Clipboard. Here's how to set up the feature so you can start making and taking calls without touching your phone.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

8 new and notable Android apps from the last month including Simple Keyboard, Flex for reddit, and Resize Image (01/22/22 - 2/19/22)

Welcome to the roundup of the best Android apps that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous month or so. Today I have a new software keyboard from Simple Mobile Tools, a fresh Reddit app aiming for high customizability, and a photo crop/resize tool from Yogesh Dama. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last month.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Your iPhone may have been recording your conversations with Siri

Apple has admitted that some iPhones have been recording their owners’ interactions with voice assistant Siri, even if instructed not to. This state of affairs was caused by a bug introduced with iOS 15, which automatically enabled the “Improve Siri & Dictation” option. When active, this opt-in setting permits Apple to store its customers’ conversations with Siri for the purposes of analysis.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on Android

Hiding your number on your smartphone can be useful when you want to make calls without giving out your number, this article is designed to help you hide your Phone number on Android devices. This is something that can be useful, for example, if you want to call a company...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
AOL Corp

Stock up on KN95s: These FDA-authorized masks are on sale for $2 a pop at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Masks are as important as ever to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, thanks to the rise of the highly infectious Omicron variant. And, while you might have tossed your old masks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that all Americans — regardless of vaccination status — mask up indoors where there is substantial risk or high spread of COVID-19.
SHOPPING
CBS News

Google to restrict apps from tracking you on Android devices

Google said Wednesday that it will restrict advertisers' ability to track users of Android phones and other devices. It joins Apple in taking steps to strengthen privacy for U.S. consumers, a sea-change for the digital ad industry. Anthony Chavez, vice president of product management for Android Security & Privacy, said...
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

5 facts that show how wealthy Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa really is

At the start of the year, the Executive Chairman of Econet made $10.3 following a surge in the market value of his stake in the Zimbabwe-based smart tech group, Cassava Smartech. This led to gains of 10.45-percent for shareholders as Masiyiwa saw his net worth rise by ($10.34 million) in the first five days of the new year. Despite his billions, Masiyiwa doesn't have much taste for opulence, especially when it comes to cars, clothes, and travel. He does, however, have an affinity for developing his real-estate portfolio.
WORLD
pocketnow.com

Google Pixels will soon be able to ‘stream’ apps to Chromebook & PC, claims report

At CES 2022, Google outlined some features coming to Android and Chromebooks that will make using the devices seamless, much like the Apple ecosystem. During the announcement of these features, Google showcased an animation that showed a messaging app being mirrored from your Android phone to your Chromebook. We can now see how the future might look like as the popular website 9to5Google was able to enable this feature on their Google Pixel device running the first Android 13 developer preview.
TECHNOLOGY
CNBC

Trump-backed Truth Social tops Apple's app store charts

Truth Social, a new social media platform backed by former President Donald Trump, sat at the top of Apple's download charts for free apps as of Tuesday morning. The platform unveiled a soft launch late Sunday, according to Reuters, with many users prompted to join a waitlist. The app is...
POTUS
Business Insider

Business Insider

402K+
Followers
25K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy