The CNY RV Show Is Back At the NY State Fairgrounds: Win 4 Tickets

Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick will embark on their previously announced North American tour in June, with the band opening for the singer. The road trip — which was originally scheduled for summer 2020 but twice postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic — starts in Vancouver on June 10 and ends in Edmonton on Sept. 17. Previously announced dates are on sale now, while most of the newly added U.S. tour dates go on sale to the general public on Feb. 25, and Canadian dates go on sale on March 4, all via Live Nation. (The June 18 show in Santa Barbara, Calif., is an exception, with tickets going on sale March 4 via AXS.)
