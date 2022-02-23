Albany Med trauma team earns awards

ALBANY — Three members of the Albany Med Trauma Program were recognized on a statewide level by the New York chapter of the American Trauma Society.

They were honored for their performance and commitment to providing the highest level of care for patients who have experienced traumatic injury.

The annual New York State Trauma Distinction Awards recognize excellence among trauma centers. Five awards are given each year, with the following members of the Albany Med Trauma team recognized:

Jasmin Adderley, LPN, Senior Trauma Registrar, who is responsible for ensuring complete and accurate patient demographics and information are entered into the Trauma Registry and submitted to the New York State Department of Health and National Trauma Data Bank.

Thomas Moran, MA, EMT, CPST, Trauma Education, Injury Prevention and Outreach Coordinator, who is responsible for planning, development and oversight of the Albany Med trauma injury prevention program. Moran also leads education efforts among members of the adult and pediatric trauma programs at Albany Med and across the region.

Damon A. Russo, MS, RN, Trauma Program Quality Specialist, who works with trauma program leadership to coordinate and facilitate performance improvement efforts. Russo uses data, focus studies and clinical indicators to develop standards and tools for the trauma program.

“There were only five Trauma Distinction Awards presented within the state and the fact that the Albany Med Trauma Program received three is a testament to what I see every day,” said Kurt Edwards, MD, Chief of Trauma and Critical Care in the Department of Surgery at Albany Med. “These award winners are some of the most innovative, intelligent, and dedicated trauma personnel in the state.”

Albany Med is northeastern New York’s only Level I Trauma Center, treating the most severely injured patients, and providing the highest level of care 24/7.