Jarvis Landry is entering the final season of his contract, and it sounds like the star receiver knows his days with the Cleveland Browns could be numbered. Landry took to Twitter on Tuesday and shared some interesting information about how he played through a significant injury in 2021. The veteran missed four games early in the year after suffering what he described as a “high grade” MCL sprain and partial quad tear. Landry says he came back too soon, which resulted in him having to play hurt.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO