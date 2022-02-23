ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

David Green: BBC provides ‘significant cross-platform promotion’ for Bellator

By Jessie Sale
insidersport.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBellator MMA’s recent extension of its broadcast deal with the BBC has generated a significant expansion of the promotion’s European and UK focused operations. Originally formed in 2021, the collaboration ‘took a jump’ from the Channel 5 and Sky Sports deals, and was considered at the time, ‘a real statement of...

insidersport.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Sinead Kavanagh v Leah McCourt: Queen of Irish MMA set to be crowned

Venue: 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland Date: Friday, 25 February. Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC Three & BBC iPlayer from 21:00 GMT; text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. When Bellator first visited Dublin in December 2016, the most optimistic of their employees would not have believed the events...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheick Kongo
Person
Gary Lineker
Person
Ryan Bader
scitechdaily.com

Independent Studies Find Elevated Risk of Blood Clots in the Brain Following AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccination

Two large studies carried out independently in the UK both found a slight increase in risk of intracranial thromboses in some populations after the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. There is a slightly elevated risk of intracranial thrombosis events following vaccination with the AstraZeneca ChAdOx1-S COVID vaccine, according to two new studies...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Bbc Radio#Bbc Iplayer#Combat#European#Channel 5#Sky Sports#Sbc#Mma#Bbc Three#Mvp
Hackernoon

The Internet Computer Provides a Solution to Platform Risk

The Internet Computer allows platform developers to plausibly promise that they will not revoke API access from applications that build on top of their platform. Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn all benefitted early on from third-party developers who built applications on top of their platforms. Yet when those platforms reached maturity, they all changed the rules surrounding their APIs—throttling the very applications that helped them grow years before. The precedent set by Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn means that application developers today will think twice about building on top of the new generation of platforms, because they know that they are actually building on sand if they do. The Internet Computer solves this problem because it has a feature that allows (but does not require) developers to designate their canisters’ APIs as “permanent:” meaning that nobody can later revoke or degrade access to them.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
Newsday

Watch the Michael Bisping documentary trailer

Learn about the struggles and triumphs of Michael Bisping, who rose from one of the most devastating knockout losses in UFC history to become the UFC middleweight champion and lost vision in one eye along the way. The documentary will be released March 21 on digital and on demand.
UFC
Reuters

Gang of Youths frontman opens up about late father on new record

LONDON (Reuters) - It was while he was writing his new album that Gang of Youths frontman Dave Le’aupepe discovered some secrets about his late father. His grief and some of those revelations flowed into in “Angel in Realtime” - his Australian rock band’s third record, due out on Friday.
MUSIC
BoxingNews24.com

The Sunday Night Spotlight Shines on Lawrence Okolie

By B24 Staff: This weekend, Matchroom Boxing returns to the O2 Arena in London as they present a Sunday night of world championship boxing, live on DAZN. Thankfully, for the good of boxing fans, not choosing to clash with Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall on Saturday, means that we get a double dose of world title action on British soil.
COMBAT SPORTS
Popculture

2 Veteran News Anchors Leaving Their Network to Launch New Podcast

Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel are saying goodbye to BBC News. The two veteran BBC journalists, who previously hosted the Americast podcast together and have around 60 years of BBC experience between them, announced on Tuesday, Feb. 22 that they are leaving the corporation to embark on an "innovative project," the launch of a new podcast for LBC's parent company Global.
TV & VIDEOS
Boxing Scene

Andrade-Parker: Queensberry Promotions Win Purse Bid For WBO Interim-Title Fight

Frank Warren has claimed another significant fight through a purse bid hearing. The Hall of Fame promoter’s Queensberry Promotions secured the promotional rights to the interim WBO super middleweight title fight between Providence’s Andrade and England’s Zach Parker. An offer of $1,834,050 was submitted by Queensberry, the highest bidder during a purse bid hearing held Thursday at WBO headquarters in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy