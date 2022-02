During the lockdown, when the museums were closed, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam set its curators the task of picking a favourite painting and making a video about it which they called Rijksmuseum From Home. These are little gems, displaying not only the details about a painting you might not be familiar with, but also the depth and breadth of knowledge of the people who usually see them every day and were deprived, as we all were, of access to those artifacts that meant the most to them.

MUSEUMS ・ 2 DAYS AGO