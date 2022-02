Network Rail has closed all its routes in Kent, and services to and from most big London stations have been suspended as Storm Eunice tore across southeast England, making travel treacherous.Fallen trees blocked lines all lines in southeast London, rail chiefs said as they pleaded with people not to travel.The storm wreaked havoc across the UK on Friday after the Met Office issued two red weather alerts - the most severe - for London and southern England.Network Rail Kent and Sussex said it would reassess the risk after 3pm on a line-by-line basis but that it was no longer safe...

