Ontex Group NV Non-GAAP EPS of €0.07, revenue of €2.03B

By Meghavi Singh
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOntex Group NV press release (OTC:ONXYY): FY Non-GAAP EPS of €0.07. Revenue of €2.03B (-2.9% Y/Y). Adjusted EBITDA of €172M, -27% lower, with margin...

Air Canada GAAP EPS of -C$1.38, revenue of C$2.73B

Air Canada press release (OTCQX:ACDVF): Q4 GAAP EPS of -C$1.38. Revenue of C$2.73B (+230.1% Y/Y). Air Canada plans to increase its first quarter 2022 ASM capacity by 243 per cent from the same quarter in 2021. When compared to the same period in 2019, first quarter ASM capacity is expected to decrease by about 44 per cent.
Atomera GAAP EPS of -$0.18 misses by $0.02, revenue of $0M

Atomera press release (NASDAQ:ATOM): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.18 misses by $0.02. Adj. EBITDA was a loss of -$3.4M compared to an adj. EBITDA loss of -$3M in year ago quarter. The company had $28.7M in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2021, compared to $37.M as of Dec. 31, 2020.
Visteon Non-GAAP EPS of $1.69 beats by $1.61, revenue of $786M beats by $124.77M

Visteon press release (NASDAQ:VC): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.69 beats by $1.61. Revenue of $786M (-0.1% Y/Y) beats by $124.77M. Guidance 2022: The company anticipates sales in the range of $3.150 – $3.350 billion vs consensus of $3.19B, Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $295 – $335 million, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow in the range of $85 – $115 million.
Olink GAAP EPS of -$0.07, revenue of $43.68M

Revenue of $43.68M (+60.7% Y/Y). 2022 guidance: Given the Company's strong competitive position and the growth prospects of the proteomics market, Olink expects full year 2022 revenue will be in the range of $138 million to $145 million (consensus of $143.6M) progressing along a seasonal pattern similar to 2021. Olink also expects it will continue to accelerate investment this year to drive growth, and believes it is sufficiently capitalized to deliver on its existing strategic plan and return to profitability.
Huntsman Non-GAAP EPS of $0.95 beats by $0.05, revenue of $2.31B beats by $130M

Huntsman press release (NYSE:HUN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.95 beats by $0.05. Revenue of $2.31B (+39.2% Y/Y) beats by $130M. CEO comment: "In 2022, as we outlined at our Investor Day, we expect to grow earnings further, expand adjusted EBITDA margins and deliver improved free cash flow and cost optimization. This year in the second quarter we will complete our Geismar Louisiana, MDI splitter project which will expand our differentiated Polyurethanes business in the Americas, and we will continue to progress our previously announced investments targeting electric vehicle batteries, semi-conductors, and polyurethane catalysts.Our Board of Directors is fully aligned to our strategic intent and brings the relevant skills and experiences to help us achieve our targets. We expect 2022 to be another strong year for Huntsman and I look forward to updating you as the year progresses."
Conduent Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13 in-line, revenue of $1.05B beats by $10M

Conduent press release (NASDAQ:CNDT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.13 in-line. Revenue of $1.05B (-0.9% Y/Y) beats by $10M. 2022- Revenue/Adj. Revenue $3,825M - $3,975M (vs. consensus $4.12B); Adj. EBITDA / Adj. EBITDA Margin 9.5% - 10.5%. 2023 Revenue/Adj. Revenue 1% - 4% Growth; Adj. EBITDA / Adj. EBITDA Margin 10.5%...
Materion Non-GAAP EPS of $1.03 in-line, revenue of $397.2M misses by $30.83M

Materion press release (NYSE:MTRN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.03 in-line. Revenue of $397.2M (+16.9% Y/Y) misses by $30.83M. 2022 adjusted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $4.80 to $5.20. Excluding acquisition related amortization, adjusted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $5.30 to $5.70, an increase of 35% at the midpoint versus the comparable prior year metric vs. consensus of $4.78.
Cerus GAAP EPS of -$0.05 beats by $0.03, revenue of $39.87M in-line

Revenue of $39.87M (+41.4% Y/Y) in-line. Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $129.4 million at December 31, 2021. 30 years in business and still cannot make a profit. 30 years in business and still no sales in Asia. 30 years in business and the stock price is stuck <$5. 30 years in business…….Get the picture ? This management has had the world’s slowest ramp up. Well at least the non-cash compensation for everyone within Cerus has gone up so they are happy.
Gilat Satellite Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10, revenue of $67.3M

GILT - Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Wondering who will take them out..... FY2022 revenues to be between $245M to $265M, representing year-over-year growth of between 12% and 21%, GAAP operating income of between $5M to $9M and adjusted EBITDA of between $20 to $24 million, representing year-over-year growth of between 27% to 53%. “As we enter 2022 ... [we] feel confident in resuming our annual objectives which show strong growth in revenues and significant improvement in profitability....
Frontline Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02, revenue of $213.5M

Frontline press release (NYSE:FRO): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.02. Revenue of $213.5M (+22.1% Y/Y). Reported spot TCEs for VLCCs, Suezmax tankers and LR2 tankers in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $16,500, $14,200 and $13,900 per day, respectively. For the first quarter of 2022, we estimate spot TCE on a...
