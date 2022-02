The Duke Blue Devils are set to face the Virginia Cavaliers. Check out our college basketball odds series, which includes our Duke Virginia prediction, odds, and pick. The Duke Blue Devils have lost only four games this season, which really isn’t that bad. Yet, when this team defeated Kentucky and Gonzaga early in the season, and when it became apparent how weak the Atlantic Coast Conference was this season, it seemed unlikely that Duke was going to lose more than two games all season long. College basketball odds analysts were ready to anticipate a dominant Duke season, given how great the Blue Devils looked in a convincing performance over a Gonzaga team which will probably be the No. 1 overall seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO