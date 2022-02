Rich in wildlife and history, this coastal walk ends at a pub with splendid views of the Thames estuary. It’s funny who you bump into on a stroll along the north Kent coast. At the start there’s pioneering aviator Amy Johnson, while lurking near the end is Hammer horror and Star Wars actor Peter Cushing. In between, there’s detective inspector Edmund Reid, who not only failed to detect Jack the Ripper but also that the town he chose to retire to would be washed away.

