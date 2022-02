The Burlington store will relocate from the Stratford Square Mall in Bloomingdale across the street to the former Kmart on South Gary Avenue later this year. It is the latest anchor store to announce it is leaving the regional mall, which opened in 1981 at Gary Avenue and Schick Road, but has gone from 110 to 40 stores in the past two years.

BLOOMINGDALE, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO