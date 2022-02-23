ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veterans Connect On Buddy Check Day

By News Staff
 1 day ago
AUSTIN, TX – The 11th day of each month is Buddy Check Day to remind Texas veterans to check in with other veterans. By getting in touch with others, veterans may enjoy comradery, check on each other’s well-being and connect another veteran with a service they can...

DeSoto RFP 2022-004

SOLICITATION NUMBER: RFP 2022-004 RELEASE DATE: Tuesday, February 22, 2022. DUE DATE: March 10, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. The City of DeSoto, Texas, is accepting sealed bids for the Finance Department for Financial Advisor. Sealed proposals will be received and time stamped at the Action Center located at 211 E....
DESOTO, TX
Texas Receives an F for Failing to Pass Legislation that Protects Texans from Gun Violence

Texas received an F due to its dangerously weak gun laws. Washington DC — In 2021, a number of state legislatures took the threat of gun violence seriously and passed 75 new laws in 27 states and Washington DC. In the latest edition of the Annual Gun Law Scorecard, Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence graded and ranked each state on the strength of its gun laws, showing that states with stronger gun laws have lower gun death rates and save more lives.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas County Helps Families Stay in Their Homes

CARES Act funds are available for housing assistance for eligible families. Dallas—Thousands of Dallas County families have been able to stay in their homes thanks to the Emergency Housing Assistance Program that provides short-term rental, mortgage, and utility assistance to residents who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Millions in funds are still available to help families.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Business Closures/Cancellations For Today 2/23

Colder temperatures and precipitation moved through the DFW area in the middle of the night and some roads in our area are already icy. Businesses are making decisions to close or close early today as weather conditions and road conditions change. We’ll continuously update our list. City of DeSoto...
Lancaster Notice Z-22-05

City of Lancaster, Texas Notice of Public Hearings. Case #Z22-05 The City of Lancaster Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing at their meeting on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 7:00 pm in the City Council Chambers, City of Lancaster Municipal Center, 211 North Henry, Lancaster, Texas 75146 to conduct a public hearing and consider a zoning change from Agricultural Open District (AO) to Single-family Residential District (SF-2) for the property addressed as.
LANCASTER, TX
Cedar Hill Citizens Enjoy Driving Buses For CHISD

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Cedar Hill citizen Monica Hignojos said there’s something really exceptional about driving scholars to and from Cedar Hill High School and Bessie Coleman Middle School every day. “You start treating them like they’re your own kids,” Hignojos said. “You get used to them on a daily...
National Medal of Honor Museum Breaks Initial Fundraising Goal of $150 Million

Groundbreaking Scheduled For March 25th – National Medal of Honor Day. Arlington, TX – The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation (NMOHMF) today announced that it exceeded $150 million in funds raised to build the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, Texas, marking a successful first phase of fundraising for the historic project. The news comes ahead of the Museum’s groundbreaking ceremony on March 25th – National Medal of Honor Day.
ARLINGTON, TX
Focus Daily News

