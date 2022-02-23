Veterans Connect On Buddy Check Day

FORT WORTH, Texas – Billy Bob’s Texas continues to prove why their reputation as one of the most iconic places to visit in the nation has held true for decades, having earned yet another ACM nomination for Club of the Year! The legendary venue known as the “World’s Largest Honky Tonk” only continues to impress the entertainment world by bringing in the biggest stars in the music industry and providing activities for all to enjoy. Billy Bob’s Texas’ hard-working team is excited to be recognized by the Academy of Country Music once again for their 14th nomination!

