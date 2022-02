Two new matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS. The next Face of The Revolution qualifier will take place as FTW Champion Ricky Starks takes on 10 of The Dark Order. The winner of the match will join Keith Lee, Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs as confirmed entrants in the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match at the March 6 pay-per-view. There will be two open spots to fill after tonight.

