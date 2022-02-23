ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

Review: How does one desperately try to justify owning a slave? With four mind tricks

By Dannye Romine Powell
CharlotteObserver.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMARSE: A Psychological Portrait of the Southern Slave Master and His Legacy of White Supremacy, by H.D. Kirkpatrick. Foreword by Glenda Elizabeth Gilmore. Prometheus Books, $27.95 hardcover. A white kid at Myers Park High named H.D. – De – Kirkpatrick knew a Black football player who led the school...

www.charlotteobserver.com

