Raleigh, N.C. — Looking to shake things up with your honey, girl gang, or learn a new skill by yourself? Well look no further because Joy Worthy Co. has you covered!. Lauren Stevens launched her unique creative workshop company two years ago (February 2020) and hasn’t looked back. She takes pride in supporting local makers and creatives in the Triangle area, while engaging the community. Her events range from romantic wine dinners to cooking classes and theme parties (my husband and I went all out and attended her costume Gatsby mixology class for Halloween) that do not disappoint. I can also confidently say that you are guaranteed to meet lovely, kind and interesting people when you attend a Joy Worthy event – which is perfect for a newcomer like me. She also teaches painting classes and is growing her children’s programs (as a mom herself!).

RALEIGH, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO