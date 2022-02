TOMS RIVER -- As eighth-graders, the current group of Manasquan seniors watched their future team win the 2018 NJSIAA Tournament of Champions to become New Jersey's best team. For the last four years, the talented class has been working on blazing its own championship trail and on Tuesday night, they did something no Manasquan team has done since 2018: punch a ticket to the Shore Conference Tournament final.

MANASQUAN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO