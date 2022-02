ROANOKE, Va. – In the Region 1C quarterfinals, Auburn girls defeated Covington 65-34. “I expected it to be tough, I just know our girls know how to play and come out and defeat all odds, we played really well and are ready to move on from there,” Auburn coach Tabby Whitlock said. “I thought our defense went really well, we’re able to read the defense of other teams, so hopefully that helps push us through. We can run the ball and we’re very athletic.”

