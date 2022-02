Kawasaki Racing Team’s MXGP effort is busy gearing up to face the challenges of the 2022 season. At the end of January, the team announced that newly-retired Formula One champion Kimi Räikkönen would be stepping up to a team boss role for 2022. While he’s best known as an extremely talented F1 driver, Räikkönen has been both passionate about and deeply involved in motocross for well over a decade. You can find plenty of videos of him out competing on bikes in the land of ice and snow over the years, too.

