ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

More than 1,000 Hershey’s workers vote on plan to unionize Virginia plant

By Michael Sainato
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AKWIN_0eMXeXnp00
A Hershey's milk chocolate bar and packaging. Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Around 1,300 workers at a Hershey’s candy manufacturing plant in Stuarts Draft, Virginia, are voting on whether to unionize, in a move organizers say is led by older workers seeking to ensure good benefits for newer employees.

The ballots for the mail-in election to join the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers’ International Union will be sent to workers on 24 February, with results to be counted on 24 March.

The Hershey Company is publicly opposing the effort, encouraging workers to vote against it and hiring the union-busting Labor Relations Institute to hold captive audience meetings with workers. The LRI has also created an anti-union website ahead of the election, and reportedly made “union-free” lawn signs to distribute throughout the community. Workers at two of seven Hershey plants in the US are currently represented by unions.

A worker at the Virginia plant, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, said the union organizing drive began in September. The worker said employees suffer from a lack of respect and dignity on the job, grueling work schedules and conditions, and a two-tier system in which younger and newer workers are paid less than previous groups of employees.

The union drive is being led by longtime workers nearing retirement, who are trying to ensure incoming workers are afforded the same pay, benefits, and working conditions they received when they began.

“When you work seven days a week and you don’t know when you’re getting a day off, you’re just living so you can go to work,” said the worker. “We’re not the happy place to work that you would think a chocolate plant would be right now.”

Related: US employers step up anti-unionization efforts as pandemic spurs activism

The worker described a strict disciplinary attendance system that reprimands workers for taking sick days they have accrued or for leaving during a shift due to a medical emergency. The company then requires mandatory counseling and drug testing if workers accrue too many absences.

The worker also criticized practices that kept employees at lower pay scales by restricting access to training programs, and modifications that reduced workers’ eligibility for premium pay on weekends.

“It’s a broken system on training, attendance, and then we have the administration simply not listening to people and their concerns,” said the worker. “They don’t care about us. They look at us as robots.”

A spokesperson for Hershey responded to the unionization drive and working condition complaints by saying the company is “proud to have created a culture that empowers our team members to speak openly and directly with leadership and ultimately drive change within the organization”.

They added: “While we respect our team members’ right to make an educated decision on whether they want to be represented by a third-party like a union, we believe the insertion of a union would be counterproductive and undermine the open and collaborative environment that has allowed the Stuarts Draft plant to thrive for nearly 40 years.”

The worker at Hershey emphasized the fear of retaliation for union activity that they and other workers have faced throughout the union drive, while being forced to attend meetings held by anti-union consultants.

“I walk in every day expecting to be fired. That’s something I’ve carried with me over the months,” added the worker. “I just feel a sense of violation of being forced into these meetings and listen to what I call propaganda. I never dreamed that I would experience something so negative in my life as being forced to go to these meetings.”

The BCTGM union has criticized Hershey’s conduct throughout the organizing drive, including the timing of a longtime plant manager’s departure . Hershey says he left due to a planned retirement.

“They’ve given the impression of surveillance with union activity and they went out and hired the very notorious union-busting law firm, consultants at the Labor Relations Institute,” said John Price, the director of organizing at the BCTGM International Union. “They are going around soliciting grievances from the workers with the implied promise that they can fix them without a union, and they coerce workers by superficially fixing some of these problems.”

Price explained some workers have gotten the hired consultants from the LRI confused with the National Labor Relations Board, and that workers have been questioned about union activity that was conducted in a private Facebook group for workers interested in unionizing. He expressed intent to file several unfair labor practice charges with the NLRB.

Related: Mars, Nestlé and Hershey to face child slavery lawsuit in US

A second worker at Hershey, who also asked to remain anonymous, said that Hershey’s workers were motivated to unionize after their breaks were reduced and their overtime pay cut.

“They think of us as machines that just work seven days a week,” said the worker. “They can invest more money to have more capacity so we don’t have to do that all the time. That’s the biggest issue for most people, they’d like to have a life and see their family.”

The worker also criticized Hershey’s move to reward growing profits during the pandemic with t-shirts instead of higher pay.

In 2020, Hershey reported a revenue of nearly $8.15bn, up from $7.99bn in 2019, and a profit of about $1.28bn in 2020 compared to $1.15bn in 2019. In 2021, Hershey saw a record year of production and over $1.47bn in profits.

“That kind of stuff just really bothers people, to know that all that profit is generated by us and here’s a T-shirt,” added the worker. “I’d like more compensation for the profits we generate.”

Comments / 20

Billy Bonney
1d ago

Good for them. I love seeing folks stand up for themselves, their families and their coworkers. Everyone should have a voice and a vote in their workplace. Don’t let management control your livelihood. 🇺🇸

Reply(1)
7
Charles Woolridge
1d ago

Well their will be 1000 jobs gone soon cause the union is not for the workers its how much money from the company and workers they can get and when you need them they will not be there save your money yes you will pay union dues people so their goes more of your money

Reply
5
Related
The Guardian

‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Guardian

Amazon chews through the average worker in eight months. They need a union

It doesn’t take much imagination to realize that Amazon warehouse workers would benefit from having a union. The average Amazon warehouse worker leaves within just eight months – that’s an unmistakable sign that Amazon’s jobs are unpleasant, to put it kindly, and that many Amazon workers quickly realize they hate working there because of the stress, breakneck pace, constant monitoring and minimal rest breaks. Indeed, experts on the future of work often voice concern that Amazon’s vaunted algorithms and technologies treat Amazon’s warehouse workers like mindless, unfeeling robots – having them do the same thing hour after hour after hour.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Connecticut Post

Republican Lawmaker Basically Begs Anti-Vax Truckers to Blockade the Super Bowl

For the past 11 days, hundreds of protestors, many of whom are driving big-rig trucks have occupied Canada’s capital city of Ottawa, blocking streets and disrupting the city with raucous demonstrations. These trucker protests, led by the so-called “Freedom Convoy” now besieging Ottawa, began after the Canadian and U.S. government enacted a rule requiring cross-border truckers to be fully vaccinated in order to get into either of the two countries.
ADVOCACY
WFAE

Amazon labor push escalates as workers at New York warehouse win a union vote

Amazon workers in New York will vote on unionization next month, as the company now faces two potentially groundbreaking union elections at once. Federal labor officials on Thursday officially set a union vote for thousands of Amazon workers at a Staten Island warehouse. The in-person election is set to run between March 25-30. Meanwhile, workers at another warehouse in Bessemer, Ala., are voting by mail for the second time on whether to unionize. The results of the two election are likely to come within days of each other.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Unionization#Election#Bakery#The Hershey Company#Labor Relations Institute#Lri
The Guardian

A no-fly list for unruly passengers? I have a better – and crueller – idea

I have been on a lot of miserable flights in my lifetime but one of my worst plane experiences is the Screechy Recorder Incident of 2012. It was exactly what it sounds like: a small child seated in my general vicinity played the recorder very loudly for what felt like several hours. Even with headphones on I could feel the screech-screech-SCREEEECH penetrate my skull. The recorder is an instrument of torture, simple as that. Even the most talented musician cannot make it sound pleasant. And, reader, this child was not a talented musician.
LIFESTYLE
WUSA9

Gov. Youngkin meets with northern Virginia families, discusses removal of school mask mandates

LEESBURG, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin spoke with families in northern Virginia Thursday, just one day after signing a bill to make masking optional in Virginia schools. The governor's signature on the bill proved a pivotal moment for his administration, which has been working to end school mask mandates since Youngkin's first day in office. He included an emergency clause to make the bill effective no later than March 1.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
The Guardian

Black people were Hitler’s victims too – that must not be forgotten

Many people, even those with no more than a passing interest in sport, have heard of Jesse Owens, the American athlete who ruined Adolf Hitler’s moment in the sun. For there can be no question that Hitler saw the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin as the ideal platform from which to amplify Nazi propaganda and demonstrate his white supremacist ideology. But Owens, the grandchild of a slave, shattered that illusion.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

161K+
Followers
53K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy