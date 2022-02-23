ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Metro Bank losses hit £245m as lender reels from fines and sanctions

By Simon Neville
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hbsx5_0eMXeU9e00

Metro Bank suffered a heavy loss last year as the high street lender put aside cash to cover fines imposed on it by UK regulators and over historical global sanctions.

The bank said pre-tax losses for 2021 hit £245.1 million, which was an improvement on the £311.4 million loss a year earlier due to Covid-19.

But it failed to match its rivals, which have reported huge boosts in profits as they benefit from the recovering economy.

Metro Bank said it has improved its lending mix and maximised its risk-adjusted returns on capital.

Bosses added that they have put in place cost-cutting measures and controls to improve the institution, and remain on track to reach a break-even position – although it is unclear exactly when that will be.

An investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is continuing, but the bank has put aside £5.3 million for any potential fine.

Its losses were also attributed to a £5.4 million fine by the Bank of England and a further £35.2 million has been put aside for historical sanctions costs.

Last year, the Central Bank’s Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) fined Metro Bank over failings between May 2016 and January 2019 relating to its reporting and governance failures.

These costs are likely to fall away in the coming year, the bank added.

A further £24.7 million was spent closing three branches – in London’s Earl’s Court, one in Milton Keynes and the Windsor branch – although a new one was opened in Bradford and a further site will launch in Leicester.

We're completely committed to the high street and we're completely committed to opening more stores

Daniel Frumkin, Metro Bank

Chief executive Daniel Frumkin said the store closures were necessary because customer levels were too low in those areas.

“We’re completely committed to the high street and we’re completely committed to opening more stores,” he said.

“These three store closures for us were for very specific issues.

“At Earl’s Court, the reality is nobody walks around there.”

He added: “In Windsor, if you look at the footfall you’d think there are lots of people, but … it’s lots of people who sound like me (tourists), so it’s not a great location.

“When you look at Milton Keynes, I think just one store makes a tonne of sense.”

Total underlying revenues rose 17% to £397.9 million, with deposits up £370 million to £16.5 billion.

Metro Bank signed up 300,000 new customers and now has 2.5 million.

Total net loans were £12.3 billion, up 2% on the year, although commercial loans – excluding Government support loans – fell 13% to £3.2 billion.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cost of living crisis: The worst household appliances to leave on standby

Rising global gas prices mean that UK households are facing massive energy bills in 2022, exacerbating an already-spiralling cost of living crisis that has seen the price of food, fuel, national insurance contributions and mortgage repayments all going up while salaries stagnate.The Bank of England has meanwhile warned that inflation is expected to climb from its current level of 5.4 per cent to more than 7 per cent this spring, meaning the situation is unlikely to improve anytime soon.The increase in the cost of domestic electricity and gas was confirmed earlier this month when Ofgem, the UK energy regulator, announced...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Households face worst squeeze ever as Sunak admits middle income families face cost-of-living crisis

British households face the worst squeeze on record, as chancellor Rishi Sunak warned that even middle earners will “feel the pinch” in the months ahead.Mr Sunak hit back at criticism from economists that the support measures announced by the government on Thursday failed to target enough funding at the UK’s poorest households.“The price rise is so significant that it’s not just those families who are on benefits that are going to feel the pinch, it’s actually middle income families as well. Families that are working hard, they’re not on welfare; this will be a significant increase for them,” Mr...
ECONOMY
ZDNet

SEC issues warning to crypto lenders as BlockFi hit with $100m in fines

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has found that crypto lender BlockFi operated for 18 months as an unregistered investment company. The company offered BlockFi Interest Accounts (BIAs) -- where users lent crypto assets back to BlockFi for a variable monthly interest payment -- which the SEC found were securities, and therefore the BlockFi needed to register with the regulator.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lender#Commercial Loans#Uk#Metro Bank#Fca#The Bank Of England#The Central Bank#Earl S Court
The Independent

Government urged to end ‘grossly unfair’ differences in electric and gas bills

The Government has been urged to end the “grossly unfair” regional differences in electricity and gas bills which leave homes over £100 worse off.Analysis by the Liberal Democrats shows households in north Wales and Merseyside face the highest costs, £126 more for the same amount than the North East where people pay the least.Households in the South West pay almost £109 more while those in London pay £97.59 extra amid soaring energy bills, with Ofgem saying average charges will rise to £1,971 in April.The UK is broken up into 14 different pricing regions where it costs different amounts to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reason.com

Canadian Banks Prepared To Make Un-Persons of Protesters, at Government Demand

As Canada tries its best to keep donations of cryptocurrency from helping protesters against the country's vaccine mandates on truckers, as detailed by Reason's Liz Wolfe, the Canadian Bankers Association has announced its intention to make sure that those associated with the protests are thoroughly locked out of all traditional financial services as well.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Tesco and McDonald’s suppliers among meat and dairy firms ‘at risk of sparking next pandemic’

Two-thirds of the world’s largest meat and dairy firms, including suppliers for Tesco and McDonald’s, aren’t doing enough to prevent the next pandemic, it’s claimed.Non-profit organisation the Fairr Initiative has scored food industry companies according to their perceived risk of allowing new diseases to emerge.The report, backed by a World Health Organisation Covid envoy, blames a failure to improve crowded, high-stress conditions in animal agriculture for creating an “ideal breeding ground” for infections.The companies were rated on conditions for animals, “aggressive encroachment” into wild habitats and labour practices that it claims contributed to the spread of disease...
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

UK firm on Chagos Islands claim after Mauritius plants flag

LONDON (AP) — The British government reaffirmed its sovereignty over a remote Indian Ocean archipelago on Monday after Mauritius underlined its own territorial claim by planting a flag on the islands. Officials planted the red, blue, yellow and green flag of Mauritius on the Peros Banhos atoll in the...
U.K.
The Guardian

‘We’re terrified at what we’re seeing’: food banks tell of soaring demand

This time last year, Sarah (not her real name) was a regular donor to the food bank drop-off point outside her local Sainsbury’s. But in March 2021 she had to stop. Despite working full-time and being on universal credit, the mother of two has for the past few months had to rely on food banks. “I have gone from being an average working-class citizen to somebody who’s in poverty,” said the 44-year-old Londoner.
CHARITIES
BBC

Worst to come for food price rises, Tesco boss says

The chairman of Britain's biggest supermarket has warned "the worst is yet to come" on rising food prices. Tesco's John Allan told the BBC he was aware people were on very tight budgets and having to choose between food and heating "troubles us". But he said grocers and suppliers were...
BUSINESS
Bisnow

U.S. Insurer Cuts Deal To Sell London's Scalpel Tower For £800M

U.S. insurer W.R. Berkley has shown it is a cut above rivals when it comes to real estate investment having secured an £800M sale of its Scalpel skyscraper in the City of London. Singaporean investor Ho Bee is in talks to purchase the 190-meter-tall tower, React News reported. A...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Dubai committee to weigh in on Emirati billionaire's estate

A special judicial committee has been appointed to weigh in on potential legal disputes over the estate of Emirati billionaire Majid Al Futtaim, seen by many as a key pillar of Dubai s tourism and economic growth. Al Futtaim, whose eponymous company operates more than two dozen malls across the region, rose from working as a bank clerk to creating a $16 billion dollar business empire. He died in December. The Financial Times first reported over the weekend that Dubai’s ruler had appointed the committee amid reports of discord among his 10 heirs. “There is a Special Judicial Committee...
MIDDLE EAST
MarketWatch

Overseas Citi exec touts commercial bank opportunities in Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya

Citigroup C, -1.17% executive Ebru Pakcan told Bloomberg the bank sees bullish prospects for its commercial banking arm in Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya. Pakcan, who is CEO of EMEA for Citigroup, said Tuesday the bank plans to focus on existing Citi clients with a presence in these countries. "We will be in the markets with a caveat that we are not going to go to very low or small enterprises, but rather focusing on making the Citi network available to existing clients with multiple countries' presence," Pakcan said in the Bloomberg article. Under CEO Jane Fraser, Citigroup has been shedding retail banking operations in 13 countries in Asia and Europe, as well as similar business units in Mexico. Citi is shifting to focus on building up its wealth management arm in countries such as United Arab Emirates. Shares of Citigroup are up 6.2% so far in 2022, compared to a dip of 8.8% by the S&P 500.
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

520K+
Followers
176K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy