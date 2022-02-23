ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Spain's opposition leader in danger after spat with rival

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MFGPK_0eMXeSOC00

The leader of Spain’s main opposition party, Pablo Casado, will meet fellow conservative heavyweights on Wednesday night with his future at risk amid an ugly clash with a Popular Party rival that included public accusations of corruption and political espionage.

The meeting scheduled for 1900 GMT (2 p.m. EST) comes a day after Casado’s No. 2, Teodoro García Egea, stepped down as the party’s secretary-general and the calls for Casado to follow him mounted.

The turmoil in Spain's traditional conservative political force, according to political observers and polls by newspapers, promises to mostly benefit the far-right Vox party.

Casado, 41, appeared in Parliament on Wednesday morning for the weekly questions for the government. After a short and solemn speech in which he called on the government to “serve the greater good,” Casado received a standing ovation from some of the very party members who have withdrawn their support from his leadership.

After Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s wished Casado “the best in his personal life” in his answer, Casado quickly left the chamber before exercising his right to rebuttal.

It is unclear what Casado's next move will be. He could try to cling to power until a party congress in the coming weeks where he could seek reelection, but that seems quixotic.

The majority of the Popular Party’s regional bosses and Spain’s conservative press are backing the regional chief of northwest Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, to take over if Casado steps down. Feijóo is a veteran politician seen by many as the consensus figure needed to restore peace quickly.

Casado, who became the party’s youngest president in late 2018, lost two national elections to Sánchez’s Socialists. But his hold on the party was shattered by his rivalry with Madrid regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who scored a huge victory in a local election for the region surrounding Spain's capital last year and wanted a larger role.

Their in-fighting exploded on television in recent days when Díaz Ayuso accused Casado and García Egea of “spying” on her regarding her brother’s role in brokering a face mask contract with her administration during the deadliest days of the pandemic.

Casado fired back a day later by saying that the contract with her brother was “almost illegal” and worthy of a party probe. Both Ayuso and Casado denied wrongdoing.

His cohorts, however, sided in mass with Ayuso, the party's brightest star.

___

Aritz Parra contributed to this report from Madrid.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Turkish opposition leaders meet to counter Erdogan's system

The leaders of six opposition parties in Turkey have met to strategize about the future of the country’s governing system — a move that aims to unseat the country's longtime ruler.In a statement following the dinner Saturday night, the party leaders said Turkey was experiencing “the deepest political and economic crisis” of its history and blamed it on the executive presidential system. They said their joint goal was to transform Turkey’s governance to a “strengthened parliamentary system.”They did not mention President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by name, but their clear aim is to find a way to work together to...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Casado
Person
Pedro Sánchez
Person
Alberto Núñez Feijóo
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Elections#Espionage#Corruption#Popular Party#Parliament#The Popular Party#Northwest Galicia#Feij O#Socialists
Telegraph

Live Ukraine latest: Russia and China issue joint pledge to take on the West

China has openly sided with Russia over its unprecedented security demands, calling for a halt to Nato’s eastward expansion. A joint declaration signed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday lashes out at Nato for being aggressive to its neighbours. “The sides oppose further...
POLITICS
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin ready to talk with NATO; says some Russian troops leaving Ukraine border

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday that he’s ready to discuss Russia’s security concerns with the U.S. and NATO, and has agreed to pull some Russian troops away from Ukraine. Ahead of his remarks, the Russian military announced some of the units positioned near Ukraine are returning to their home bases.
POLITICS
Reuters

France says Putin needs to understand NATO has nuclear weapons

PARIS (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin, when making threats about using nuclear weapons, needs to understand that NATO, too, is a nuclear alliance. Asked whether Putin’s threat of “such consequences that you have never encountered in your history” was...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

520K+
Followers
176K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy