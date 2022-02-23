Stella Brown cherished Hartford community with love and African food

A memorial service will be held March 5 in Hartford for Stella Brown, former owner of beloved restaurant Stella’s African Eatery. Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant/TNS

The Hartford community had already said one goodbye to beloved restaurateur Stella Brown when she closed the doors of Stella’s African Eatery with dreams of traveling to Africa and writing a cookbook.

Then, on Feb. 9, came another goodbye — Brown died in Houston, just one week after her 53rd birthday.

A third goodbye will be March 5, when the community is invited to gather and celebrate her life at a memorial service at Time Frozen Studios at 30 Arbor St. in Hartford at 11 a.m.

Brown — whose full name was Delinda Estella Brown Jagne — was diagnosed in January with stage-four pancreatic cancer. Brown’s niece, Anjee McNary, said Brown died at home, surrounded by family members.

“She was living in Houston because her daughter Chrystal had moved to Houston,” McNary said. “She was thinking of opening a plant-based Afro-Caribbean restaurant in the Houston area.”

Brown closed her eatery at 461 Capitol Ave. last April 30. Brown told the Courant she wanted to travel to Senegal and Gambia to research a docuseries about Senegambian food, and to write a cookbook.

McNary said the docuseries idea, which was still Brown’s dream until her diagnosis, sprang from the same inspiration as her Hartford restaurant: to acquaint people with different varieties of Black cuisine.

“She lived in Hartford all her life. Hartford is a small city but a diverse city. The major cuisine of the African diaspora, after soul food, is Jamaican food. But there are so many other flavors,” McNary said.

Stella and Mazie’s, later renamed Stella’s, was the state’s only Senegambian restaurant, offering chou, domoda, thieboudienne, yassa, fufu, jollof rice, berbere chicken and pepper fish, among other foods.

‘It all came together’

Until she moved to Houston, Brown was a lifelong Hartford resident.

Brown’s daughter Chrystal Clements said that years ago, when Brown told the family she was quitting her job in the state Department of Consumer Protection to go to culinary school, “it was a shock.

“From the outside looking in, she had a great job, 9 to 5, benefits, 401K, something people dream about. She just decided to give it up. Nobody knew what the future would hold for her,” Clements said.

Brown attended Lincoln Culinary Institute in Hartford and befriended Edna Carrington, a fellow late-in-life student. After traveling to Italy on an externship, the two opened Stella and Mazie’s in April 2016.

“She wanted to open an eatery. I wanted a catering business. We turned it into both,” Carrington said.

Stella and Mazie’s had no standing menu. Brown and Carrington made what they felt like every day.

“I got there early every day to do all the baking. Later she would come in with the groceries, something different every day. We didn’t think about it a lot. It just all came together every day,” she said.

Clements worked at the eatery and shopped with Brown. She saw her impulsive attitude about food.

“She would get up at 5:30 every day, go to Restaurant Depot, and say, ‘OK, I’m thinking of fried catfish today.’ It was like someone stopping at the grocery store on the way home from work,” Clements said.

“It was rarely a long process. She’d just see something and decide right then and there, ‘Oh, these are such cool mushrooms, I’ve got to make something with mushrooms today’,” Clements said.

In 2020, Carrington moved to Washington, D.C., and Brown renamed the place Stella’s African Eatery.

‘A light of love’

Brown’s devoted customers loved the restaurant, for its menu surprises and for its personality.

“The food was wonderful and the music was always a vibe but beyond that it was the opportunity to step into a space that helped you to feel whole,” Phillip Cloutier said.

“Mrs. Stella wasn’t just a business owner or a chef, she was a community elder,” Cloutier said.

Miranda Chapman often ate at Stella and Mazie’s during pauses in her work day. “Love was present in everything they made,” Chapman said. Her fondness deepened when she had her twin babies.

“I walked in with the kiddos and it was a love fest. After that, I wasn’t allowed to come in without my kids,” she said. “What a light of love Stella was. It went far beyond the food.”

Will Brown, who works across Capitol Avenue at the state budget office, became a regular after his first taste of the food at Stella and Mazie’s. Brown said “the food was warm and they were warm.

“My mom was diagnosed with a terminal condition. Every time I would go there, they locked hands with me and said a prayer for my mother. They’d give me food and say, give this to her,” Brown said.

Kenell Turner became a regular customer and appreciated Brown’s daily vegan options.

“She spoiled me. I would walk in and she’d say ‘Try this, this is kelewele.’ And I liked it and she put it on the menu,” Turner said.

They created a Yelp cooking show together in 2021 for Black History Month. “We did it live for 100 people. We didn’t record it. That hurts me. I can’t see it again. It’s a beautiful memory we both had.”

Celebration of life

Carrington said she and Brown never lost contact and she knew about the diagnosis. “I said to her, ‘You got this. We got this together. We’re still a team. You’re going to beat it,’ ” Carrington said.

Then she heard the news of Brown’s passing. “My heart hit the floor. … I lost my sister, my friend, my business partner. I lost a good part of my life when I lost Stella,” she said.

Carrington will come to Hartford for the memorial service, as will many members of Brown’s family.

“We’re going to celebrate her life,” Carrington said. “We had a lot of good times. Those moments we have to hold onto and capture and cherish. We will always be able to go back and laugh at those days.”

Susan Dunne can be reached at sdunne@courant.com .