Music

Donda 2: Kanye West throws microphone to ground after audio issues at listening party

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Kanye West threw a microphone to the ground during his Donda 2 listening party in Miami on Tuesday night (22 February).

The controversial rapper was plagued by sound issues during the show and his mic could be head glitching during a performance of "Jail 2" alongside Marilyn Manson .

In response, a frustrated Ye threw it to the floor and continued to splash around in the water on stage.

Other guests including Jack Harlow, Pusha T, Alicia Keys and Migos joined West on stage during the party.

